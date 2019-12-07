Services
Richard VanBuren Obituary
Richard Van Buren

Wappingers Falls - Richard "Rick" Van Buren, a lifelong area resident, passed away at home on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Son of the late Paul and Agnes (Pelicon) Van Buren, he was born in Beacon on October 27, 1954. Rick dedicated 30 years to the Texaco Research Facility in Beacon and retired as a Senior Engineering Specialist. Rick had also owned and operated Van Buren Enterprises, ran East Coast Fleet Testing for Chevron/ Texaco, and RMV Carpentry, a residential house remodeling company. Known fondly as Coach Van Buren, Rick coached Little League, Pop Warner Football, and John Jay High School Football. Rick was a life member of Deer Search, a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, and was active in the Hudson Valley Ski Club and Trail Sweepers Ski and Sports Club. Rick loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing Sprout Creek, and traveling. An avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed camping, hiking, skiing, biking, and fishing for trout. Rick previously participated in competitive endure motocross.

Rick is survived by his partner, Kathy Aman; his son, Bradley and his wife Lauren; his son, Jason and his wife Lauren; his grandchildren, Jason and Liliana; the mother of his children, Jo-Marie Van Buren; his siblings, Steven and partner Diane Hedrick, Thomas and his wife Deborah, Eileen Scoppa, Kathleen Ward and her husband Kenny, Maria Bai, Patricia Hartnett and her husband Dennis, James (Jimmy) Van Buren and his wife Erin, and Paula Uzzle and her husband Tad; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Rick was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Rick.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 3-7 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. For online tributes, visit Rick's Book of Memories at mchoulfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
