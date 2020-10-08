Richard W. "Rick" Lamos
Wappingers Falls - Richard W. (Rick) Lamos passed away suddenly at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on October 6, 2020, at the age of 73. Born on June 2, 1947, in White Plains, NY, Rick is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Ida (Stellman), and Charles H. Lamos and his father, Richard Hinkel.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Laureen (O'Connell) Lamos, daughter, Jodi (Lamos) Gennodie, her husband, Steven Gennodie, and his three grandchildren, Cooper, Bryn, and Trevor Gennodie. His sister, Colleen Hele, her husband Hampton William Hele, and his niece Erin Trepcyk. His sisters-in-law, Tracey Saracelli, her husband, James Saracelli, Kelly O'Connell, and her companion John O'Dell.
After 25 years, Rick retired from the New York State Department of Corrections at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in 2001. He was a loyal long time New York Giants fan. He enjoyed harness racing and was the proud owner of several horses over the years. An avid animal lover, Rick enjoyed his dogs and caring for and training his horses.
Rick will be remembered as a wonderful husband, loving and proud father and grandfather, loyal friend, and someone who was always there to lend a hand.
Visitation is Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Funeral service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County (CARE of DC), PO Box 4, Wappinger Falls, New York 12590. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com