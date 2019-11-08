Services
Konicek & Collett Funeral Home Llc
1855 12th Ave
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 273-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. Thomas Obituary
Richard W. Thomas

Richard Thomas, 78, passed away on October 31st, 2019. Richard was the son of the late Dick and Ruth Eckert Thomas and was a graduate of FDR High School, Hyde Park, NY.

Richard is survived by his loving children Laura Cullen (Kevin Carpenter), Matthew ( Heather) Thomas, Mark Thomas, Luke Thomas, Desiree Thomas; Grandchild, Oli Cullen and his sister Jane Thomas.

Donations to Camp Wa Wa Segowea, P.O. Box 14, Southfield, MA 01259 in Richard's memory would be greatly appreciated.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -