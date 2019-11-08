|
|
Richard W. Thomas
Richard Thomas, 78, passed away on October 31st, 2019. Richard was the son of the late Dick and Ruth Eckert Thomas and was a graduate of FDR High School, Hyde Park, NY.
Richard is survived by his loving children Laura Cullen (Kevin Carpenter), Matthew ( Heather) Thomas, Mark Thomas, Luke Thomas, Desiree Thomas; Grandchild, Oli Cullen and his sister Jane Thomas.
Donations to Camp Wa Wa Segowea, P.O. Box 14, Southfield, MA 01259 in Richard's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019