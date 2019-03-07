|
|
Richard Wood
Red Hook - Richard Wood, 93, of Red Hook, NY, passed away on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at his home.
Born on January 5, 1926, in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Margaret Wood. Richard married Marian Lauer in 1950 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Bronx, NY. Marian survives at home.
Richard served in the United States Army during World War II.
For many years, Richard worked as an electronic technician with IBM in Fishkill, NY. He also worked in IBM plants in Poughkeepsie and Kingston. He was a member of their ¼ Century Club.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Susan (Frank) Vitolo of Red Hook, NY, Don Wood of San Francisco, CA, and Christine (David) Lehman of Port Orange, Fla; his grandchildren, Matthew Lehman, Allie Colon (Justin), Paula Vitolo, and Tyler Wood; his great grandchild, Jordyn Whitney Colon; along with extended family and friends.
Richard loved God, his family and life!
Memorial service will be held at St John's Reformed Church, Upper Red Hook, NY at 11:00AM on Monday, March 11, 2019. The Rev. Eric Titus will officiate. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
The family would like to thank all those at Hospice who helped care for Richard.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 7, 2019