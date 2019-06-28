|
|
In Loving Memory of
RICKY LOMBARDO
8/7/1979~6/28/2004
On His 15th Anniversary in Heaven
We thought of you with love today, but that was nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, and the days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. Now all we have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part.
God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.
Love You & Miss You
Always,
The
Iaccarino Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 28, 2019