Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Lombardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Lombardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky Lombardo In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

RICKY LOMBARDO

8/7/1979~6/28/2004

On His 15th Anniversary in Heaven

We thought of you with love today, but that was nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, and the days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. Now all we have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part.

God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.

Love You & Miss You

Always,

The

Iaccarino Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.