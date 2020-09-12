1/1
Rita A. Philipbar
Rita A. Philipbar

Salt Point - Rita A. Philipbar 73 of Salt Point passed away at home on September 7, 2020.

Born in Southold Long Island, Rita was the daughter of John J. and Rita A. Grattan Delaney

On April 1, 1967, at St. Patrick's Church in Southold LI Rita married David A. Philipbar.

Rita has been a local resident since 1967, previously of Southold. Rita was an LPN at Fern cliff Nursing home retiring in 1990.

Rita was a member of Holy Trinity Church and St. Joseph's Church.

During her years in school, Rita spent the summers at Belmont Abbey in the Carolinas.

With Rita her family was always first in her life, She always enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Rita is survived by Dave Philipbar of Salt Point, his three son's David Patrick Philipbar his wife Elizabeth of Poughkeepsie, Justin A. Philipbar and his wife Kerri of Brunswick Georgia, John F. Philipbar II and his wife Jill of Glenham, seven grandchildren Brook A., Emma F., Theodore P., Zachary V., Aidan G., John F. III, and Brady M., her sister Ann Kraehling and brother John J. Delaney.

a Celebration of Rita's life will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10 am September 15, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church Millbrook, NY with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery.

If you would like to make a Memorial Donation in Rita's name go to Alzheimer's Association 2649 South Road Suite 101 Poughkeepsie, New York 12601 or to Divine Mercy Chapel Stockbridge MA 01262

If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
