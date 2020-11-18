1/1
Rita C. McEnroe
1930 - 2020
Rita C. McEnroe

Dover Plains - Rita C. McEnroe, 90, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. Mrs. McEnroe was a secretary at the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center in Wingdale, NY, for 34 years retiring in 1985.

Born on January 6, 1930 in Dover Plains she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Angela (Sartori) Cantele. Mrs. McEnroe was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1948. On April 19, 1958 in Dover Plains, NY she married Alfred McEnroe who predeceased her on February 25, 2011. Mrs. McEnroe was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains.

Mrs. McEnroe is survived by two daughters, Tara Meunier and her husband, Roland, of Dover Plains and Paige Falcon and her husband, Robert (Bucco), of Dover Plains; a son, Drew McEnroe and his wife, Erin, of Middletown, RI and a daughter-in-law, Dorothy McEnroe of Poughquag, NY. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Corbin Falcon and his wife, Erian; Sloan Kennedy and her husband, Kyle; Justin McEnroe and his wife, Jessica; Dana Premuto and her husband, Scott and Regan and Keara McEnroe. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Mason and Wyatt Premuto, Zebulun McEnroe, Rylan Falcon and Sawyer Kennedy.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. McEnroe was predeceased by a son, Brett McEnroe and a brother, John Cantele.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 63 Mill St., Dover Plains, NY. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover Plains. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 2649 South Rd #101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or the Center of Compassion, P.O. Box 665. Dover Plains, New York 12522. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
