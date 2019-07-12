|
Rita Effron
Poughkeepsie - Rita Effron 1939-2019
Rita Kertzman Effron, 80, died peacefully at the Pines in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was born in Fayetteville, NC on March 18, 1939 and was the daughter of William and Leah (Pankin) Kertzman.
Rita graduated from Fayetteville High School and the University of North Carolina Woman's College Greensboro, NC. She lived in Boston for two years and taught second grade in Quincy, MA. She then moved to New York City and taught second grade in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY.
On November 17, 1967, Rita married Jack Effron at Temple Beth-El in Poughkeepsie. Rita and Jack enjoyed over 51 years of marriage together.
Rita was extremely community minded and enjoyed many years of volunteerism at St. George's School Poughkeepsie, The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie, The Jewish Community Center of Dutchess County, St. Francis Hospital, Temple Beth-El and the Dutchess County Historical Society.
She was predeceased by her sister Marilyn Kertzman Prescott, her mother Leah Kertzman and her father William Kertzman.
Rita is survived by her husband Jack, her son Steven, daughter in-law Amy, granddaughters Lindsay and Hannah all of Poughkeepsie, as well as brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at Temple Beth-El, 118 S. Grand Ave. Poughkeepsie at 2:30 pm on Sunday, July 14, with burial at Temple Beth-El cemetery immediately following the service. The family will sit shiva at the home of Steven and Amy Effron on Sunday July 14 and Monday July 15 beginning at 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rita may be made to Temple Beth-El 118 S. Grand Avenue Poughkeepsie, NY or the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie 10 Childrens Way Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 12, 2019