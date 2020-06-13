Rita LeMon
Poughkeepsie, New York - Rita LeMon, formally of Cold Spring, NY, entered into rest on June 4, 2020. Rita passed peacefully with her children by her side at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck, NY. Rita was the daughter of the late Ruth and Leo Kosieja. She was born on July 27, 1931. It was in Cold Spring, NY where she met and married her husband William. They were married for 47 years before he predeceased her in 1999. Rita is survived by her two children; Janyce (Eric) Geider and Steven (Susan) LeMon. Rita was predeceased by her son William (Linda) LeMon. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Eric and Katherine Geider, Bridget LeMon and her fiancé Jonathan Warneke, William (Silvia) LeMon, Collin LeMon and her two great-
grandchildren; Nicholas and Benjamin LeMon. Rita is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Rita enjoyed her career as Deputy Town Clerk in Phillipstown, NY for 22 years. She was also an active member of the Conservative Party in Phillipstown and Putnam County for many years Rita's family was the "Beat of her Heart". She was happiest when they were all together-"whether casually around the kitchen table or dressed up at Plumbush". She leaves behind many loving memories filled with laughter and good times. She loved vacationing at the beach, birdwatching, Broadway shows,dining out and playing Bridge with her girlfriends.
Family and Friends have been blessed to have Rita in their lives for so many years. The family will have a private celebration of Rita's life at a later date.
On Behalf of Rita's family, we would like to acknowledge the special care that she received from the wonderful staff at the Baptist Home. Memorial Donations may be made to: The Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to leave and online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.