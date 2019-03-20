|
Rita Margaret Barone
- - Rita Margaret Barone, age 90, went home to our Lord on March 14, 2019. She was born Rita Margaret McNamara on May 30, 1928 in Yonkers, New York the youngest of 16 siblings. She married her teenage sweetheart, Jerry Barone, in Feb. 1947 who preceded her in death in 1992.
She loved to be with people. Her passion was organizing games of chance in her senior living complex. She was known as the "Ambassador" welcoming new comers. She will be missed for her quick wit, smiles, strong will and unending energy.
Her life was a living example of her faith. She believed that we should be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.
Rita is survived by her daughter Diana and her husband Michael, her three sons Jerry and his wife Juanita, John and his wife Angela, Daniel and his wife Laurie. Her 10 grandchildren Kevin and his wife Alyona, JC and his wife Melissa, Brian and his wife Claire, David and his wife Narine, Jennifer and her husband Coner McManis, Michele and her husband Sean Moroney, Gina, Michael, Courtney and Lia Rose. 15 great grandchildren, Aliey, Sophie, Jack, William, Ryan, Zane, Quinn, Morgan, Maliyah, Luke, Harper, Rory, Vinny, Matty and Aly.
Please join us in celebration of her life on April 12, 2019, 11:00am mass at Saint Denis Church, Rte. 82 in Hopewell Junction, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 20, 2019