Rita Perretta
Marlboro - Rita Catherine Perretta passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 18th in Marlboro, NY
Born on March 12, 1932, Rita was the daughter of Josephine & Augustus Mondello.
Rita was predeceased by her daughter Eileen Ward. Rita attended Marlboro Central High school. Rita went on to attend New Paltz College. Rita married Frank Perretta in November of 1954 . Rita and Frank have been married for 65 years. Rita was an artist, enjoyed playing golf and spending time with her family.
Rita will be greatly missed by her husband, Frank Perretta, her sister Carol Bushnell, her brother Luke Mondello, her son in law Barry Ward, and her grandchildren Chris, Matt, & Nina Ward, as well as her great grandson Brayden Ward.
Rita lives on through her magnificent artwork, and the love that she showered on her family which will be treasured eternally.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4pm-8pm at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30am at the funeral home.
Entombment will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Mausoleum, Poughkeepsie.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019