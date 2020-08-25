1/1
Rita Spicer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Spicer

Newburgh - Rita Lynn Spicer, 72, an area resident for 35 years and formerly of the Bronx, died on August 24, 2020 at her home.

Born in Brooklyn on October 8, 1947, she was the daughter of Charles and Roslyn (Rhodes) Baylis. Rita had been employed as a clerk for Key Food in Beacon.

Rita is survived by her husband, James Spicer; her daughter, Kellie Moustakas, her husband, Demetreus Moustakas, and their daughters, Kayleigh and Alexis; her daughter, Dawn Dake, her husband Dan, and their children, Zachary, Noah, Gabriel and Amelia; her beloved dog, Meisha; her siblings, John Baylis, Cheryl Delfino, Barbara Economico, Linda Williams and Sam Petti; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10am at the funeral home followed by entombment in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

Please visit Rita's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved