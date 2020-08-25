Rita Spicer
Newburgh - Rita Lynn Spicer, 72, an area resident for 35 years and formerly of the Bronx, died on August 24, 2020 at her home.
Born in Brooklyn on October 8, 1947, she was the daughter of Charles and Roslyn (Rhodes) Baylis. Rita had been employed as a clerk for Key Food in Beacon.
Rita is survived by her husband, James Spicer; her daughter, Kellie Moustakas, her husband, Demetreus Moustakas, and their daughters, Kayleigh and Alexis; her daughter, Dawn Dake, her husband Dan, and their children, Zachary, Noah, Gabriel and Amelia; her beloved dog, Meisha; her siblings, John Baylis, Cheryl Delfino, Barbara Economico, Linda Williams and Sam Petti; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10am at the funeral home followed by entombment in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Please visit Rita's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
