Robert A. Magrin, Sr.
Wappingers Falls - Robert A. Magrin, Sr., resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after a long illness at The Baptist Home in Rhinebeck. He was 88.
Son of the late Guerino and Serafina Grossi Magrin, he was born March 1, 1932 in New Rochelle. On October 5, 1957 at St. Joseph's Church in New Rochelle, he married the former Marie Mucci. Mrs. Magrin preceded him in death on November 8, 2016.
Prior to his retirement, he was a Certified Public Accountant with IBM. He was a parishioner at St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls.
Survivors include his children, Elizabeth Vickers and her husband, Scott of Huntsville, Alabama, Janet Mraz and her husband, Ronald of South Salem, New York, and Susan Jordan of Hyde Park; his grandchildren, Loreli Sundqueist and her husband, Mike, Vanessa Mudd and her husband, George, Ronald and Georgia Mraz, Erin and Riley Jordan, and Haley and Erica Magrin; his great-grandchildren, Logan and Sadie DeLeon, Leah Mudd and Mackenzie Sundqueist; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Robert Magrin, Jr. in September of 2019.
The family wishes to thank The Baptist Home, Hudson Valley Oncology and Northern Dutchess Infusion Center for their kindness, compassion and care.
A Memorial Mass will be planned for the future.
Memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020