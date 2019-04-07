|
|
Robert Allen Lukey
Katonah - On November 30, Robert Lukey, who had lived in Katonah and Somers of Westchester County for more than 30 years, died of Leukemia in New York Hospital after a very brief illness.
Born in Chicago in 1937, Bob grew up in Northbrook before graduating from Purdue University with a degree in pharmacy. After seven years in retail pharmacy, he moved on to Alberto Culver where he worked in Research and Development for a number of years and earned 2 patents. Then he was recruited by Elizabeth Arden to join their research team in Indianapolis. Over the next 25 years, he moved from research to the position of Director of Marketing Development for Treatment Products in Manhattan. When he retired, he was serving as the Director of International Compliance.
Bob was widely known as someone who always gave generously of his time and treasure. He was a volunteer at the Katonah Community Center where he was in charge of the facilities and grounds. He was thoroughly involved in the Katonah United Methodist church where he served the church in a number of capacities from President of the Board of Trustees to singing in the choir. For eighteen years he was a devoted volunteer and leader of the Appalachian Service Project, annually leading groups of youth and adults to Appalachia where they worked to form relationships and make homes warmer, drier and safer. His warm and gregarious nature found ample outlet working with these youth and adults.
For twenty years, he worked with his wife to help establish Rising Hope, a not-for-profit organization that provides one year of college-level education to men in New York State prisons. He served as its president for a number of years and was instrumental in obtaining its 501(c)3 status. He enjoyed warm relationships with a large number of men at Sing Sing, Green Haven, and Fishkill Correctional Facilities. Bob loved them all as his children.
When his vision faded, he and his wife moved from Somers to Woodland Pond, a retirement community at New Paltz, where he served as the Vice President of the Resident Council, President of the Market Basket, and made many new friends.
Bob and his wife enjoyed traveling for both work and pleasure. They traveled widely from across the US to Australia, Asia, Central and South America, Europe, Russia, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Deborah Moore, as well as his brother John Lukey of Bloomington, Indiana and his sister Lois Porter of Pleasant Plains, Wisconsin. Bob was a loving husband, a good man and a great role model. He is missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 7, 2019