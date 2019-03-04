|
|
Robert Anthony Reda
Wassaic - Robert Anthony Reda, 34, a longtime resident of Wassaic, NY, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home in Wassaic, NY. Rob was a mover for Clancy Relocation and Logistics in Poughkeepsie, NY. He previously worked as a bridge painter for Structural Steel and Bridge Painters Local Union 806 in New York, NY with his father and brother. To his friends and family, Rob exemplified loyalty and truly cared for everyone in his life.
Rob was born on February 28, 1985 in Bronxville, NY, into a loving and tight-knit family. He is survived by his parents, Alexander and Donna (Marotta) Reda of Wassaic, NY; his daughter, Amaya, and Amaya's brother, Wesley; and his brother, Alexander Reda, Jr. and Alex's wife, Alysia, of New Milford, CT. He is also survived by his grandmothers, Grace Marotta of Yonkers, NY, and Mary Lou Reda of Wassaic, NY, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and great cousins.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY. Burial will be private. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 4, 2019