|
|
Robert B. Keeley
Poughkeepsie - Robert B. Keeley, 83, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born on June 25, 1936in Rochester, NY he was the son of late Gerry H. and Ida Mae Seaman Keeley. Bob was educated in the Poughkeepsie and Arlington School District. He became a member of Steamfitters Local 543, Yonkers, NY in 1954. He later became a Charter member of Local 201in Poughkeepsie that became Local 21, Peekskill, NY. Through the years he worked on many industrial and commercial projects in the area for various Union Mechanical contractors. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, camping in Vermont, Saranac Lake and the Adirondacks for many years, along with fishing trips with family. He was a member of the Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church. Bob married the former Dora A. Bendix on April 26, 1958 at the Verbank Methodist Church in Verbank, NY. He is survived by his wife of 61 years at home, son Jeffrey Keeley (Patricia) of Poughkeepsie and his daughter Darlene Curtis (Denny) of Pleasant Valley, NY. Also surviving are his grandchildren; Clinton Keeley, Justin Keeley, Sarah Curtis and Kenny Curtis, as well as his sister Doris Ackert of Poughkeepsie and many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his brother Gerald Keeley, Jr. The family would like to thank Dr. David Cho, Dr Sunil Khurana, Hudson Valley Hospice and the nurses at Vassar Bros. Medical Center for their care and concern during these difficult times. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019, 4-8PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the family plot in Washington Hollow Cemetery in Pleasant Valley, NY. Donations can be made in Bob's memory to St. Jude's Hospital, Father Flanagans Boys & Girls Home or to the Disabled American Veteran's. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 8, 2019