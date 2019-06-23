Robert B. Rice



Wappinger Falls - Robert B Rice of Wappingers Falls left us suddenly on Friday, June 21st 2019. Many have said; Rob was "one of kind" and "I've never met anyone like him". He worked tirelessly as a dedicated Mason and as the General Manager of Highland Valley Supply, Inc. When he wasn't working, you could usually find him by the pond or one of the local streams with a pole in his hand and a smile on his face, or in the garage getting ready to take out his 68' Camaro SS. A passionate outdoorsman, Rob had a deep value and respect for both nature and animals. He was a seasoned hunter, fisherman and trapper and was a member of the Elks Club. The number of lives Rob has touched and the lifelong friendships he has held will be forever stored in our hearts. If you were in Robs life, you weren't a friend, you were family. Every year on June 21st, he would remind us that it was the Equinox, and he would tell everyone with child-like enthusiasm. Now we will never forget.



Rob is the Son of Linda Rice and Harold B. Rice (predeceased 2015). He is survived by his Sisters Linda Michetti (John) and Laura Sarles (Perry), and brothers Chris Duffy (Lauren) and Matt Rice (Danielle) as well as Nieces and Nephews Michael, Robert, Jamie, Casey, Ryan, Conor, Hunter, Mikaila and Elliana. Robert took special pride in his role as Godfather to Joey Gadonniex and Rebecca Brinckerhoff. He will be sorely missed.



Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 , 5-8 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services and Burial is at the convenience of the family. If you wish to send an on online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 23 to June 25, 2019