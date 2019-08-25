|
|
Robert Brandl
Hyde Park - Robert K. Brandl, 69, of Hyde Park, New York, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born on July 3, 1950 in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Raymond Brandl and the late Clare Senkier Brandl. Bob graduated from F.D. Roosevelt High School in 1968 and married his soulmate, Marilyn Flynn in 1969. After a successful 30-year career at IBM, Bob worked several jobs in the automotive field until he retired in 2014.
Bob was a devoted family man and talented handyman. When he wasn't mowing the lawn or working around his home, he could be found helping his children and brothers with their home projects. He also loved working on cars and attending car shows locally and in Lake George with his sons and brother, Tom.
In addition to his wife of 50-years, he is survived by his four children of whom he was very proud: Deborah Brandl, Christine Brandl, Robert Brandl, Jr. and his wife Rebekah, Scott Brandl, and seven beautiful grandchildren, Devon, Taylor, Caden, Kayla, Landon, Ava and Chase. He is also survived by two brothers, Tom Brandl and his wife Laurie of Pleasant Valley, New York, James Brandl and his wife Cindy of Hamden, Connecticut, a cousin Pam Story and her husband Doug of Hopewell Junction, New York, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-9pm at Sweet's Funeral Home on Route 9 in Hyde Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10am at Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Hyde Park followed by interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 www.hvhospice.org/foundation/donate/ or CurePSP 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor New York, NY 10001 www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/ to fund research for this horrible, debilitating disease.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 25, 2019