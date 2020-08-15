Robert C. Caswell
Pleasant Valley, New York - Robert C. Caswell, Pleasant Valley, NY, a retired IBM employee, died on August 6, 2020. He was 68 years old.
The son of the late Leslie and Jane Caswell, he was born on December 5, 1951 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He graduated from Arlington High School. He was a retired Facilities Engineer for IBM. Prior to his career at IBM, he was a Union Carpenter with Local Union # 203.
Survivors include his wife Rita Caswell, at home; two sons, Chance Caswell and wife Joanne, Poughkeepsie, NY; Devin Caswell and wife Cathy, Avon, OH; daughter Christina Caswell, Clinton Corners, NY; three Grandchildren, Scarlett, Violet and Rose Caswell, Avon OH; a brother, Bruce Caswell and wife Vikki, Pleasant Valley, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert enjoyed the outdoors, animals, and watching thunderstorms drinking an ice cold beer. Robert was known for being very generous, and always willing to help family, friends and strangers. Robert was a Den Leader for Cub Scouts and also very active in coaching both town baseball and Pop Warner Football leagues. Robert was a member of the re-election committee for Sheriff Anderson and a former member of the Poughkeepsie Elks Lodge. Robert enjoyed spending his time on the golf course and at the shooting range.
Donations may be made in Robert's memory to the American Cancer Society
. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com