1/1
Robert C. Caswell
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Caswell

Pleasant Valley, New York - Robert C. Caswell, Pleasant Valley, NY, a retired IBM employee, died on August 6, 2020. He was 68 years old.

The son of the late Leslie and Jane Caswell, he was born on December 5, 1951 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He graduated from Arlington High School. He was a retired Facilities Engineer for IBM. Prior to his career at IBM, he was a Union Carpenter with Local Union # 203.

Survivors include his wife Rita Caswell, at home; two sons, Chance Caswell and wife Joanne, Poughkeepsie, NY; Devin Caswell and wife Cathy, Avon, OH; daughter Christina Caswell, Clinton Corners, NY; three Grandchildren, Scarlett, Violet and Rose Caswell, Avon OH; a brother, Bruce Caswell and wife Vikki, Pleasant Valley, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert enjoyed the outdoors, animals, and watching thunderstorms drinking an ice cold beer. Robert was known for being very generous, and always willing to help family, friends and strangers. Robert was a Den Leader for Cub Scouts and also very active in coaching both town baseball and Pop Warner Football leagues. Robert was a member of the re-election committee for Sheriff Anderson and a former member of the Poughkeepsie Elks Lodge. Robert enjoyed spending his time on the golf course and at the shooting range.

Donations may be made in Robert's memory to the American Cancer Society. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.

If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved