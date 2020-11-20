Robert C. Moran
Hyde Park - Robert C. Moran, 88 also known as "Bugsy" passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2020 with his daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren lovingly by his side as he was reunited his wife, Delores Moran who pre deceased him in 2011.
Robert was born on April 7, 1932 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of James and Geraldine Smith Moran. Robert bravely served his country in the Korean War and was a proud veteran. On January 4th, 1958 he married the love of his life Delores Moran, in Blue Mountain Lake, NY.
Robert was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School, and worked at IBM in Poughkeepsie for over 20 years, where he worked on the first super computer.
He was active within his community through the Knights of Columbus, local CYO leagues at St. Peters Parish and Mt. Carmel Parish, and as a Pop Warner Football coach. Throughout the years he coached his own children and then continued on to coach his granddaughter Jessicain CYO basketball.
There was nothing that Robert loved more than his family, sports, and politics. As the old saying goes "A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend" and "Poppy" was all of that and beyond. Robert, Poppy to many, could always be found on the sidelines of his grandchildren's events and his great grandchildren, Kailey and Avery's, sports games. Poppy would always relish in their success in sports, school, and life. Their presence brought such joy to his heart and a smile to his face right up until his final moments on earth.
Robert spent his days of retirement golfing with his lifelong friends throughout many courses in New York. He also took on a passion for cooking and his garden. His lawn often resembled the golf courses, with perfect lines and beautiful flowers blooming throughout the seasons. Robert loved watching Emeril cooking shows and his family enjoyed many meals prepared with love around the kitchen table that was always topped with BAM!. From his famous apple pies, to his amazing macaroni salad, no meal went without the main ingredient, LOVE.
Later in retirement, Robert enjoyed visiting the Ever Ready Diner, where the staff became friends, and he had many enjoyable meals.
Robert is survived by his children, Deborah Kenyon, Brian Moran, Karen Moran; his granddaughter Jessica Paterson and husband Douglas Paterson, granddaughters Hayley Moran, XE Moran and great grandchildren, Kailey Collins-Fiore, Avery Paterson and James Moran.
In addition to his beloved wife, Robert was predeceased by his parents, James and Geraldine Moran, brothers Richard, Joseph, James, Edwin, Raymond and his sister Adelaide Decker.
Calling hours will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2-4PM at the WM. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10AM in the Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Church, 185 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Entombment will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery with Military Honors.
The family would like to thank Hudson Valley Hospice, for their support and guidance through his final days. Please make memorial donations to Hudson Valley Hospice, 375 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com