1/1
Robert "Bob" Cypher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Cypher

Highland, NY - Robert (Bob) Cypher passed away on September 26.

He was born on October 8, 1967 the son of the late Rocco Robert Currie and Anne Sutton Cypher.

He is survived by his brother Stanley Cypher and wife Angela, his sister Elaine Cypher Rhodes. His nephews Lewis, Anthony and David Rhodes. His nieces LeAnne Rhodes Ruzzamenti and Danielle Cypher Crisano.

He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Alexander Cypher and nephew Christopher Cypher. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland, NY.

For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved