Robert "Bob" Cypher
Highland, NY - Robert (Bob) Cypher passed away on September 26.
He was born on October 8, 1967 the son of the late Rocco Robert Currie and Anne Sutton Cypher.
He is survived by his brother Stanley Cypher and wife Angela, his sister Elaine Cypher Rhodes. His nephews Lewis, Anthony and David Rhodes. His nieces LeAnne Rhodes Ruzzamenti and Danielle Cypher Crisano.
He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Alexander Cypher and nephew Christopher Cypher. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland, NY.
