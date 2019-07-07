|
|
Robert David VanVlack
Poughkeepsie - Robert David VanVlack 39 born in Poughkeepsie, New York passed away on Tuesday July 2nd at home. Rob was born in Poughkeepsie New York to Tammy and Robert Van Vlack on February 21, 1980. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1998. Rob went on to the University of Buffalo where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering in 2008. Rob also earned his New York State Professional Engineering license. Rob worked on several water remediation and flood protection projects at Metro North Railroad, as well as private consulting projects for various firms before going into his own Civil Engineering consulting practice. Rob enjoyed motocross riding / racing, target shooting, duck hunting, kayaking with his dog Asha. He loved helping family and friends in any time of need. He was the godfather to Morgan Haag who he adored as well as his niece Adelyn Sue.
Robert is survived by his mother Tammy and father Robert Van Vlack, his sister Tracy Duprey, and brother Edward in North Carolina, and his niece Adelyn…along with Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life and visitation will be held at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill Street Poughkeepsie, New York on Sunday July 7th from 1PM to 4PM. A Funeral Home Service will take place 3:30 during calling hours. Wheelchair entrance and street level parking located in the rear of the funeral home off Vassar Street.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, directions or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 7, 2019