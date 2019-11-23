|
Rev. Dr. Robert DuBois Eckler
Poughkeepsie - Rev. Dr. Robert DuBois Eckler, 79, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on November 19, 2019 from Vassar Brothers Medical Center, with his loving family surrounding him.
Born in Walden, NY on April 24, 1940, he was the son of Harold and Mary Emma (Rhinehart) Eckler. Bob graduated from Northeastern Bible Institute, where he met his sweetheart, Dottie Hallquist. He was ordained to the Christian Ministry in 1962 and received degrees from Barrington College, Gordon Divinity School, and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary from which he earned his Doctor of Ministry degree. Pastor Bob served many churches during his more than 55 year career, including those in Malden, MA, Newburyport, MA, Pawtucket, RI, Fishkill, NY and Pawling, NY. He was Chaplain for the Pawtucket Red Sox for 8 years and produced various programs for TV and radio. He was one of the founders of Creekside Ministries of Poughkeepsie, which included both a Christian counseling center and a house church.
Pastor Bob was instrumental in starting the Beach Ministry in Hampton Beach, NH in the 1970's. He received his private pilot's license in 1960 and was also a member of the Pawling Rotary Club.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Dottie, whom he married on July 15, 1961 in Bridgeport, CT. They had 58 wonderful years together. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Wendy and Larry Kranseler of Sharon, MA, Kevin and Lisa Eckler of Verbank, NY and David Eckler of Somersworth, NH; his 5 grandchildren, Alex Simard, Jenna and Lucas Kranseler, and Chloe and Zach Eckler; his sister Shirley Pooler and her husband Rev. John Pooler of Port Crane; and many extended family members.
There will be no funeral service, but a "Celebration of Life" service will be planned in the new year in the Fishkill area.
Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse (https://www.samaritanspurse.org/) or Dutchess County SPCA (https://dcspca.org/) .
