|
|
Robert E. Johnson
Poughkeepsie - Robert E. Johnson "Big Dad", 90, peacefully "gave up the spirit" surrounded by his loving family on October 13, 2019. He was the third of eighteen siblings born January 20, 1929 to the late Thomas Malcolm (Mack) and Clara Isabelle Nicholas Johnson.
Robert was educated in the Poughkeepsie School District, riding trolley cars. He was baptized within the family's place of worship, Ebenezer Baptist Church as a former choir member. He replaced his late grandfather, Frederick Nicholas as official "Church Bell Ringer".
Robert was employed as a custodian at the YMCA, and then later moved on to roofing with K.R. Roofing Co. He mastered the roofing trade and became self employed at "Bob's Doctor of Roofs". He met and was formerly married to the late Faybelle Elem Johnson out of which their devoted daughter, Sheila A. Johnson was born. Later in life he met and remarried his now former wife Francis (Lydia) Blue Johnson, gaining three sons, Rod Blue , Kevin Blue, and Bryan Blue (deceased) .
Big Dad was blessed with many God Given Gifts. Wherever help was needed, those hands of his were there. He was a jack of all trades and a skillful hunter and a member of Poughkeepsie Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, yard picnics, cooking, hayrides, music and dancing. He made everything "a simple sit-chee-a-tion". Eleven of his elder years were spent in Beacon, NY, spending time with great grand's, enjoying daily walks and lending a hand in antique shops. The family would like to thank The Pines Nursing Home, Vassar Hospital and The Grand at River Valley for their loving care.
In addition to his children, survivors include grandchildren; Nathan L. White (Valynda), Stewart E. White (Tyra) and devoted granddaughter Sheila A. Rose (Trifton), siblings; Arthur W. (Dolores aka "Bitsy"), Ralph L., Donald H. (Mary), Larry R., Clifton K. (De Lois), Carlton K. (Sonia), Marion Stanton, Margo L. Monroe, Janette H. Parker, Lorraine M. Yager, Gail A. Johnson and Kay A. Littlejohn and his Aunt Bessie M. Riley who is 105 years young, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is predeceased by 5 siblings; Leonard M., William O., Izetta D. Bowman, Betty E. Evans and Debra M. Dougherty.
Visitation is Thursday, October 24, 2019, 4:30pm-7:30pm at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. Additional viewing is Friday, October 25, 2019, 10am-11am at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 15 Smith St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. A funeral service will be immediately after at 11am, followed by a burial in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, 2019