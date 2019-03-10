Services
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Fishkill - Robert E. Lugari, age 76, formerly of Fishkill, New York, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Florida, surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 22, 1942 in Tarrytown, NY to the late August and Arvilla Lugari. He worked in the construction trade for 33 years and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 137. He was also a member of the Bradhurst Hunting Club and enjoyed raising fancy pigeons and doves. In 1968 he moved with his wife and family to Fishkill, NY where they lived until he retired in 1995 and moved to Port Charlotte, FL.

Robert is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Carol; son, Robert, daughter Pamela (Oliver) Dubas; 2 grandchildren, Ashley (Mark) Nesheiwat, Ryan Keefe; 4 great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Gabriel, Noah, Abel; father-in-law, Thomas Ligotti; sister-in-law, Deborah (Tom) Polson, niece, Heather (Bob) Castrone, nephew, Michael (Julie) Cyr and 3 great-nephews, Dean, Nicolas, and Austin. He is predeceased by his parents August and Arvilla Lugari and mother-in-law Antoinette Ligotti.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
