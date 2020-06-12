Robert Edward Huggins
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Edward Huggins

LaGrange - Robert Edward Huggins, age 85 of LaGrange, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Wartburg Nursing Home in Mount Vernon, NY.

Robert is survived by his loving children Marlo Hunter and Jeff (Tuckahoe N.Y.), Julie Sleight (Poughkeepsie N.Y.) and Todd Huggins and Kimmy (Ashburn VA), his grandchildren Ryan and Jillian Hunter; Madison and Marshal Sleight; Elijah, Brooklynn, Hayden, Peyton and Ashton Huggins. Affectionately known as "Bobby Baby" he was a loving husband to his late wife Carole for 52 years. Robert was born in Union City N.J. on March 5, 1935 to parents Frank and Helen Huggins (both deceased). Robert grew up in Croton N.Y. where he was raised and schooled at Croton-Harmon H.S. frequently sharing wild stories of his youth.

He proudly served his country, honorably, in the US Army from 1954-1956 as Private First Class and was stationed in Germany.

Robert worked for Pyrofax Gas for many years and then Suburban Propane in Mount Kisco, NY until his retirement. He enjoyed basketball, golf and bowling as an adult. As a multiple time 300 game bowler he was known as the "Iceman". Services are private. Online condolences can be given at www.westchesterfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westchester Funeral Home
190 Main Street
Eastchester, NY 10707
(914) 337-4585
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved