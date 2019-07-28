|
Robert Emery Ferguson
Pleasant Valley - Long time Pleasant Valley/Salt Point denizen Robert Emery Ferguson died unexpectedly in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, November 14, 2018. Bob was born April 3, 1941 and raised in Washington D.C, where he returned to clerk at the Justice Department after graduating from Cornell (1965) with a B.A. in philosophy and law degree. He moved to the Hudson Valley in 1968 to take a job at the law firm Van de Water and Van de Water. During his long career as a lawyer, most of which were spent in private practice, he helped many people, often rendering his services for free or bartering them for automotive parts or plans for future projects. His favorite movie was Mr. Smith Goes to Washington; like that protagonist, he championed so-called lost causes and challenged powers-that-be when they acted maliciously against public, community or individual good. He enjoyed helping those who most needed it, often against his own interest (and in a couple of instances, theirs). A patron saint of "Ferguson Luck," he always found something to be excited about, interested in or grateful for, even in the worst situation. He never turned his nose up at anyone or anything. Bob had many things he hoped to accomplish before he died, all of them relating to creating community and good will. He accomplished these goals more than he knew. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by a brother, M. Carr Ferguson, sister Marcia A. Ferguson, children, Ted, Jen, and Mandy, and grandchildren, Zoe, Anna, Nash and Oliver. There will be a celebration of his life in Red Hook on August 18, 2019--we welcome anyone who knew and cared about Bob. (For event details, email [email protected]; [email protected]; or [email protected])
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 28, 2019