Robert F. Borquist
Staatsburg - Robert Francis Borquist, 86, a longtime resident of Staatsburg, died on March 31, 2020, peacefully at home.
Born February 9, 1934 in Highland, he was the son of the late Edwin and Mildred Halstead Borquist. He attended Highland schools before entering the Navy.
Bob proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal.
Mr. Borquist worked at IBM in Poughkeepsie for thirty-seven years until his retirement in 1991.
An avid cabinet maker and woodcarver, he was a founding member of the Hudson Valley Wood Carvers. Bob had hundreds of carvings.
For many years, he enjoyed spending time at the summer house he built in the Adirondacks. He also enjoyed helping out his good friends at Paradox Brewery.
Bob loved a good find and could often be seen shopping at the Dutchess County SPCA Thrift Shop in Hyde Park.
Survivors include Brenda Borquist, two sons, Eric Borquist and wife, Kama, of Hyde Park and Dana Borquist and wife, Donna, of Rhinebeck; four grandchildren, Danielle Vincent and husband, William, Trevor Borquist, Bradley Borquist and fiancée, Lauren Hutton, and Rebecca Borquist and companion, Brenden Fesinger; and two great-grandchildren, Abe and Robert Vincent.
He is also survived by his brother, Donald Borquist of Rhinebeck; two sisters, Joan Burnett and husband, Robert, and Margaret Craft and husband, Donald, all of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to hold a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Bobs family respectfully requests memorial donations to a Veterans , or the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.com).
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence from the safety of your home, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020