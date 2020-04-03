|
Robert Filippini
Stormville - Robert "Bob" H. Filippini, 71, a resident of Stormville since 1973 and formerly of Carmel, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a long courageous battle with prostate cancer. He passed away at his home, with his loving wife by his side.
Bob was born on July 28, 1948 in Mahopac, the son of John P. Filippini and Irene O. (Turgati) Filippini. He graduated from Carmel High School and Syracuse University. He was a business owner with his wife of Hopewell Hardware, Hopewell Junction for over 15 years and later of Express Depot, Fishkill for over 20 years.
He was an avid reader which he lovingly encouraged and shared with his sons. He enjoyed the music of the 60's and dancing with his wife; telling family stories which he was fond of passing on to anyone who wanted to listen; crossword puzzles and problem solving. He had a love of history, which he acquired after his wife got him involved in preserving the "Oldest House in Dutchess County" - the Madam Brett Homestead.
Bob was a life member of Hopewell Hose Fire Company. He also assisted as a BSA Cub Scout den leader with his wife.
On August 28, 1971 in Carmel, Bob married Sharon A. Speedling.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of more than 48 years; sons Jeffrey P. Filippini and his wife Heather(Rose) of Champaign, IL and Johnathan H. Filippini and his wife Christina(Cherra) of Annapolis, MD; his brother John C. Filippini of Reston, VA; his grandchildren Alyssa and Henry Filippini of Champaign, IL; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews; and life-long friend George Buechel, Jr. of Wallkill, NY. Bob was so proud of his sons and grandchildren.
Robert was predeceased by his parents John P. and Irene O. Filippini; infant brother Peter Filippini; and sister-in-law Sally Filippini.
Due to the coronavirus a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial Donations may be made to: Hudson Valley Hospice, East Fishkill Rescue Squad, or Madam Brett Homestead. Please visit Bob's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020