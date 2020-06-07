Robert Findlay Wishart



Poughkeepsie - Robert Findlay Wishart, age 92, resident of Poughkeepsie N.Y passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Pines at Poughkeepsie, of COVID-19.



Known to all as Bob or Bobbie, born on March 18th 1928 in Renfrew, Renfrewshire, Scotland, son of the late Robert Sinclair & Mary Findlay Wishart and sister Irene.



Conscripted to serve in Royal Air Force 1946-1948 stationed in the Highlands of Scotland U.K.He qualified in aircraft maintenance and went on to receive an aeronautical degree in engineering.



Bob married his beloved wife Rachel in 1951. Following the birth of their first son Robert in 1952, emigrated to the USA in March of 1953, crossing the Atlantic on the liner Queen Elizabeth 1.



They settled down in Clifton N.J. They were so blessed, having been taken in by our now lifelong American family, the O'Connells & McGees. We owe so much to them for all the love and guidance they gave this young family helping them to become established in their new home in the USA.



Bob worked at Meteor Air at the Teterboro Airport until being offered a position in 1959 with a newly formed small growing aviation company known now as IBM Flight Operations then based in Wappingers Falls N.Y. He grew within that company, assisted creating the European Flight Operations in Paris France, became the Manager of the Maintenance division in the USA overseeing the companies growing aircraft fleet, he was so proud, honoured and humbled to have worked among the most professional group of technicians and pilots in aviation. Was awarded by his peers the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award recognizing life time accomplishments in his field. Retiring in 1992.



Bob was a mentor to so many young people who wanted to enter the aviation field, a loyal friend for life to so many which was returned back in tenfold, had a keen intellect with a never ending curiosity throughout his life, working and rebuilding English, Italian sport cars, gardening, he was so proud being a citizen of the United States, as well as being a Scotsman. A loving husband and father, he will be missed by all.



Survived by his three sons, Robert, wife (Jeniene) of Myrtle Beach S.C. Gordon, wife (Eileen, deceased) of Tucson AZ & Andrew of Beacon N.Y. Proud of his two grandsons, Scott & Brett and his great grandchildren. Brother in law, Thomas Reid, and daughters Elaine & Sylvia and family back home in the UK.



Bob was a proud member of the Poughkeepsie Scottish Society. Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, a celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date to be confirmed.



The Wishart family wants to thank all the people at the Pines at Poughkeepsie and lifelong friends that cared and visited Bob, we saw firsthand the care and affection each individual gave him. We know he would say the same. He was truly Blessed.









