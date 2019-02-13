Robert G. Cross



Lagrangeville - Robert G. Cross Sr., 90, a lifelong resident of Dutchess County, died on Sunday, February 10, 2019 after a short stay at Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.



Born on July 2, 1928 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Theodore and Anna Thomann Cross. After graduating from Millbrook High School in 1946, he attended Sampson College in Hobart, New York. For most of his life, along with his father and uncles, he happily managed and operated the family business, Cross Orchards and Storage, LaGrangeville, New York. In 1970, with his wife Phyllis and other family, they founded and operated Cross Orchards Roadside Market, Route 55, Lagrangeville, until their retirement in 1990. He was an active parishioner of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church in LaGrangeville. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially during summer vacations in Lake George, NY.



On November 12, 1950, Robert married the love of his life, Phyllis Benza. They enjoyed almost 60 incredible years together surrounded by their loving family and friends until her passing in 2009. He is survived by his son, Robert G. Cross, Jr. (Jane) of Missoula, Montana; his daughter, Deborah A. Pickett (Brent) of Hyde Park; his brother Thomas Cross (Sally) of LaGrangeville; his grandchildren, Bridgette Cross (Thomas Meakin), Megan Hanson (Mike), Michael Cross, Matthew Cross and their mother Darnell Cross, Jessica Travis (John), Jennifer Novak (David McEachern) and Jonathan Novak (Susan), Kendall Pickett (Shannon), Rachel Berry (Brian), Garett Pickett (Christine Kowalczewski); his great-grandchildren, Olivia, Noah, Sierra and Micah Hanson, Hailey, Isabella and Liliana Cross, Calvin and Emily Novak, John Travis Jr., Connor and Riley Pickett, Benjamin and Lydia Berry; and many nieces and nephews. His brothers Theodore Cross Jr. and William Cross predeceased him.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 15th from 4pm to 7pm, at the McHoul Funeral Home Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, February 16th, at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1925 Route 82, LaGrangeville. Internment will follow at the family plot in LaGrangeville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1925 Route 82, LaGrangeville, NY 12540. Please visit Robert's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary