Robert G. Ruit
BEEKMAN - Robert G. Ruit, 71, died on October 19, 2019 at his home.
Born in Yonkers on December 1, 1947, he was the son of Robert I. Ruit and the late Gladys (Laux) Ruit. He graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School in 1965 and magna cum laude from Marist College.
Robert was the owner and operator of RG Ruit Associates in Beekman for 35 years, and a partner with Sunny Gardens in Wappingers Falls from 2000-2012.
Robert coached Pop Warner Football with the East Fishkill Packers for 10 years, and sponsored Children's International. He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, scuba diving, skiing, and camping in the Adirondacks. He was a parishioner of St. Denis Church.
On September 23, 1967 at Terre Bonne Heights, Quebec, Canada, Robert married Gail Wyllie who survives at home. In addition to his wife and father, he is also survived by his brothers, George Ruit of Pembroke, MA and Thomas Ruit of Millerton; and his nieces and nephews, Cassandra McGuire, Carrie Ragion, Trina Wyllie, Mark Waldron, Karen Robins and Kaluwa Ghalikar. He was predeceased by his son, Scott Ruit, in 1999; his brother, Ronald "Skip" Ruit; and his nephew, Christopher Ruit.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 3-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a prayer service at 6:30pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation. Please visit Robert's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019