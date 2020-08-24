Robert Ghee
PLEASANT VALLEY - On August 19, 2020, Robert Charles Ghee left this world to be reunited with loved ones who passed before him.
Bob was born on May 6, 1934 to Charlotte (Zettl) and Clarence Ghee. He was a 1952 graduate of Arlington High School. He was president of his freshman class and played various sports, excelling in track.
After school, Bob joined the Army and proudly served his country from 1953-1956. He was stationed at Fontainebleau, France.
After a 38 year career at IBM, Bob and his wife Terri, opened the Village Gallery and Frame Shoppe in Pleasant Valley. He retired from there in 2009.
Bob loved history and sports. He loved watching the Mets, Giants, and his beloved Notre Dame college football team. He followed the stock market religiously and was a founding (2002) and continued member of the Bulls and Bears Stock Club. Bob was a life member of Arlington Engine Co. #1. He was a member of American Legion Post 739. He attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Pleasant Valley.
One of Bob's accomplishments that he was most proud was helping a friend and classmate receive the honor he deserved. Charlie Johnson was awarded the Silver Star 57 years after his death.
In 1978 Bob married the love of his life, Elissa (Terri) Ghee. Bob lovingly referred to her as his bride.
In addition to Terri, Bob is survived by his children; Robert (Bo) Ghee and his wife Michelle; Lisa Ghee Groezinger and her husband Chip; Travis Rink and his partner Elaine; Laurie Colgan; and Terri Ferris.
He was a proud grandfather to Tyler, Spencer, Isaiah, and Simon Ghee; Allison Pruett; Ryan and Zachary Ferris; Carrie Ewing, Elissa and John Colgan; and Tess Manning. He is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, Winston, Harper, Jocelyn, and Margo; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob is predeceased by his siblings: Clarence, Arthur, and Howard Ghee; Charlotte O'Neill, and Jean McCready.
Bob and his family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Hospice-especially to his angel, Tonya.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 30 from 5-8 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. American Legion Post #739 will conduct a service at 6:30 pm followed by a prayer service at 7 pm. Interment will be held with military honors on Monday, August 31, 11am at St. Paul's Church, 808 Traver Rd., Pleasant Valley.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations to Wounded Warriors
or Hospice.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com