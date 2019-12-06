|
|
Robert H. Christman
Fishkill - Robert H. "Bob" Christman, of the Town of Fishkill, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City from complications of Mantle Cell Lymphoma. He was 65.
Born in 1954, Bob was originally from Irvington, New Jersey. From 1976 until 1980, Bob served aboard the submarine USS Alexander Hamilton. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Bob was employed at the Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan, NY for over 30 years. After retirement, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, golfing, playing bridge, riding his ATV, and an occasional poker game.
Bob married Andree Hall, the love of his life, in June 1985. Andree stood by Bob during thick and thin and always loved and supported him. Bob and Andree have two children, Robert G. Christman and Alison K. Christman, who both have brought joy into Bob's life. Bob is also survived by one grandson, Chase P. Christman, who never failed to keep Bob busy and make him laugh.
Bob is also survived by his sister and her husband, Janet Anne and Paul Greene of Lakewood, NJ; along with his niece Kelly Rose Greene and his nephew Ari Greenfield of New York City.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill.
In lieu of flowers, it was Bob's wish that you spend a moment or two reflecting on your life and live it tomorrow better than you did today. If inclined, you can also support cancer research by donating to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 (www.mskcc.org).
For online tributes, you can visit Bob's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019