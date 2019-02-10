Robert H. Glover Sr.



Poughkeepsie, New York - Robert H. Glover Sr. 99 of the City of Poughkeepsie died at home on Wednesday February 6, 2019.



Born on August 7, 1919 in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Henry and the late Annie Schaller Glover. On June 30 1967 in New York City Robert married DeSales M. Scharfenstein, she survives at home.



Robert served in the United States NAVY. He worked as a Chemist for NABISCO in Beacon, NY and was a teacher at Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie.



Robert was a local resident for over 50 years and formally of the Bronx and Cornwall. He loved to Bowl and enjoyed working on and selling Antiques. He was a member of the Beacon ELKS and A.O.H.



Robert is survived by his wife at home, his son Robert H. Glover Jr. and his wife Annette, stepchildren Robert J. Haras Jr. and his wife Judy Racino, Stuart A. Haras and his wife Sunday and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held Monday February 11, 2019 from 10am to 12pm. at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY. Entombment will follow at the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery with Military Honors.



Calling hours will be held Monday February 11, 2019 from 10am to 12pm. at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY. Entombment will follow at the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery with Military Honors.