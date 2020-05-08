|
|
Robert J. Curry
SARASOTA - Robert J. Curry of Sarasota, Florida, died peacefully on Monday May 4, 2020 from complications of heart disease.
Born in Astoria, Queens on May 9, 1953 he is the son of the late Jack and Eileen Curry. Robert's family moved to Wappingers Falls when he was 3 years old.
After graduating from Roy C. Ketcham High School in 1971, Robert was in the Theatrical Stage Employees Union Local #1 and travelled many years with Broadway plays including a couple of years in London as Lena Horne's Prop Manager. After tiring of the travel Robert moved permanently to Sarasota, Florida where he worked at local restaurants as manager and bartender.
He is survived by his sister Kathleen Fusaro, brother-in-law Sal Fusaro, nephew Joseph Fusaro and niece Tori Fusaro and will be missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services are private and are under the guidance of Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie. He will be laid to rest in St Mary's Cemetery in Wappingers Falls with his parents. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 8 to May 11, 2020