Services
Parmele - Auchmoody and Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0790
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Curry


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Curry Obituary
Robert J. Curry

SARASOTA - Robert J. Curry of Sarasota, Florida, died peacefully on Monday May 4, 2020 from complications of heart disease.

Born in Astoria, Queens on May 9, 1953 he is the son of the late Jack and Eileen Curry. Robert's family moved to Wappingers Falls when he was 3 years old.

After graduating from Roy C. Ketcham High School in 1971, Robert was in the Theatrical Stage Employees Union Local #1 and travelled many years with Broadway plays including a couple of years in London as Lena Horne's Prop Manager. After tiring of the travel Robert moved permanently to Sarasota, Florida where he worked at local restaurants as manager and bartender.

He is survived by his sister Kathleen Fusaro, brother-in-law Sal Fusaro, nephew Joseph Fusaro and niece Tori Fusaro and will be missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services are private and are under the guidance of Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie. He will be laid to rest in St Mary's Cemetery in Wappingers Falls with his parents. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 8 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -