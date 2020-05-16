|
Robert J. Krieger
Poughkeepsie - Robert (Bob) John Krieger passed away May 12th at his home in Poughkeepsie, NY. A lifelong resident of Dutchess County, Bob was born in the Bronx on January 12, 1948 to Fred and Delores Krieger who predeceased him. He attended St. Mary's Elementary School, Our Lady of Lourdes High School ('65), and Marist College.
Bob joined the Navy and proudly served from 1967 to 1969 aboard the USS New Jersey during the Vietnam War. Bob received numerous medals and commendations during his service time. He fondly remembered a welcomed diversion from dangerous times near North Vietnamese territory during the Christmas of 1968 when the ship was visited by Bob Hope and his troupe in the South China Sea.
After his service, Bob was employed as an accountant by DeLaval, and later finished his career as a corrections officer with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department. He volunteered as a firefighter at Croft Corner Firehouse and coached for Pop Warner and Town of Poughkeepsie baseball.
Bob is survived by his son, Brian Krieger, and Brian's mother, Noreen Krieger; his siblings Jane Roe, Michael Krieger, James Krieger; and several nieces and nephews. His wife Melanie Krieger predeceased him.
A gifted athlete blessed with speed and agility, Bob played baseball, ran track and cross country for Lourdes and participated in intramurals at Marist College. Bob was a sports enthusiast his entire life, a zealous fan of the Yankees and Giants with his wardrobe often reflecting this passion. Two of his favorite players were Mickey Mantle and Phil Simms. Bob loved the game of golf and was a founding member of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Golf League played at College Hill. He also played in the City of Poughkeepsie Softball league while creating many friendships and memories.
Brian was the light of Bob's life, this love always displayed with a beaming smile on his face and pride in his voice every time Bob spoke of Brian. His Jack Russell terrier, Nikki, was instrumental in keeping his spirits up later in life.
Bob was very happy and proud to reinvest himself in his Catholic faith. He was a gentle soul with an uncanny ability to create memories that made you laugh. Bob often marched to the beat of his own drum, reflected by listening to one of his favorite songs, Frank Sinatra's "I Did It My Way". He loved the Beatles and one of his most preferred songs was "Back in the USSR". - So, Bob, we lovingly sing with you in heaven "Been away so long, I hardly knew the place. Gee it's good to be back home. Leave it till tomorrow to unpack my case. Honey, disconnect the phone." We Love You.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 16 to May 18, 2020