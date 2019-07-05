Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Clinton St
Wappingers Falls, NY
Robert J. Leak Obituary
Robert J. Leak

Newburyport, MA - Robert J. Leak, 86, of Newburyport, MA., passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Oak Park, IL., May 30, 1933, the son of Bernard and Marian Carrier Leak. In 1958 he married Gretchen C. Baker of Toledo, OH. They lived in Wappingers Falls for over 50 years. Mr. Leak is predeceased by his wife who died July 12, 2010 after 52 years of marriage. Mr. Leak was employed as a chemist for Texaco Research Center in Glenham in 1958 and later in his career worked at the Texaco Global Headquarters in Harrison, retiring in 1991. He was the lead scientist for numerous inventions for which patents were granted. He was an active member of St. Mary's Church serving in the choir, as a lector and a Eucharistic minister. In retirement, he and his wife established the Red Barn Farm at Bowdoin County Park and taught many young people how to care for animals. He also tutored students in math and science. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Mr. Leak was a graduate of Loyola University in Chicago, and he received his PhD in chemistry from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois where he and his future wife were students.

He is survived by his children, Kevin Leak(Maureen) of Chadds Ford, PA., David Leak(Karen) of Andover, NH., Catherine Leak of Poughkeepsie, Elizabeth Dierze(Paul) of Topsfield, MA., Thomas Leak(Dr. Rehana Khan) of Pittsburgh, PA, Dr. Theresa Leak Gonzalez(Sergio) of Newburyport, MA., grandchildren, Bridget(Trey), Michael(Heather), Colin, Gregory, Bethany, Rebecca, Victoria, Deborah, Brian, Timothy, Kaitlin, Lillian, Celeste, Sebastian and Nicholas, and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Natalie, Emily, and Sarah.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Monday from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations may be made to Catholic Charities. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 5, 2019
