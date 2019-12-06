|
|
Robert J. Logan
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Robert J. (Bob) Logan, 74, a resident of Hopewell Junction for the past 7 years, died on December 6, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He previously lived at Hudson House in Ardsley-on-Hudson where he was the Building Superintendent for 36 years until his retirement in 2012.
Born in Long Branch, NJ on June 27, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Marion G. (Pasewark) Logan. On November 24, 1971 in Neptune, NJ, Bob married Carol (Rabb) Logan who survives him at home. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Stephanie and James Gray of Holmes and Craig and Jill Logan of Dobbs Ferry; his grandchildren, Isaac and Kennedy Gray and Lucy and Hannah Logan; his siblings, Michael Logan and Lynn Meyerson and her husband Tim; his mother-in-law, Gertrude Rabb; his brother-in-law, Hugh "Chuck" Porter; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his sister, Carole Porter.
He served in the US Army and was a member of the Manny Bacon Post of the American Legion. Bob was a past member of Conqueror Hook & Ladder in Tarrytown. He was a member of Hopewell Hose Fire Company #1 of the East Fishkill Fire Department, where he also served with the Fire Police. He volunteered for the Dutchess County Office for the Aging's Meals on Wheels program.
Friends are invited to join the family on Wednesday, December 11th at Mill Creek Caterers, 17 Route 376, Hopewell Junction where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM followed by military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation or the . Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Bob's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019