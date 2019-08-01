|
|
Robert J. Megna, Jr.
Monticello - February 14, 1967 - July 26, 2019
Robert James Megna Jr. passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the age of 52.
Rob was born to Robert Sr. and Sandra Barrus Megna in Poughkeepsie, NY on Valentine's Day 1967 and grew up mostly in Wappingers Falls. He was the oldest among his siblings, having three younger brothers: Chris, Damion, and Jonathan. Rob graduated from Roy C. Ketcham high school in 1985. He went on to continue his education at Marist College, graduating in 1991 with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science. From there, Rob attended SUNY Albany and received a Master's degree in Education in 1992. While attending college, Rob worked at Caldor Department Store, working his way up to management. It was here that he met his wife Laura. They began dating in the Fall of 1996 and were married on May 23, 1998 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon, NY. They recently celebrated 21 years of marriage together.
Rob was the father to 2 sons, Gabriel 19, and Benjamin 13. He was a kind and generous person who always made time to talk with others. He continued a career in retail management his whole life working for a variety of different companies. He was most recently employed at Dollar General in Rock Hill as a key-holding manager.
Rob always had a love for chess. He would compete in tournaments in his teenage years, and later, online tournaments. He loved music and would follow the Billboard charts alongside making his own music charts. One of his favorite shows was Star Trek; throughout his life he watched all the different series and movies, as well as read several of the books. Rob also greatly enjoyed comics, especially X-Men and other Marvel characters including the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Another favorite enjoyment of Rob's was video games. He especially loved RPGs and would spend many hours playing with his sons.
Rob was a hardworker always providing for his family. He persevered through many challenges including demanding jobs and health issues, always trying to be the best husband and father for his kids. He always tried his best to please his family and others. His upbeat, unique, and silly personality will be greatly missed.
Rob is survived by his beloved wife, Laura, sons Gabriel and Benjamin, father Robert Sr., and brothers Chris, Damion, and Jonathan (Laura). He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his mother Sandra and Uncle Leigh (Skip).
Visitation will take place Thursday, August 1 from 4 to 7pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, August 2 at 1:00pm at the Church of St. Peter in Monticello. The burial will follow at St. Denis Cemetery in Hopewell Junction, NY.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Rob's family to help cover living costs and expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 1, 2019