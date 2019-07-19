|
Robert J. Rutigliano
Fishkill - Robert J. Rutigliano, a longtime resident of Fishkill, entered into rest on July 17, 2019 at home. He was 82 years old.
Robert was born and raised in Cold Spring on July 3, 1937 the son of the late Dominick Rutigliano and Dorothy Hubbard Gallio. He was a triple Varsity athlete, playing football, basketball and track at Haldane High School. He graduated in 1955. After graduating high school Robert enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1956 to 1959 in Frankfurt, Germany. He met the love of his life, the former Rose DelVescovo, after his discharge from the Army. They were married on September 30, 1961 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon. Mrs. Rutigliano survives at home.
Robert retired from IBM in East Fishkill in 1991. Following retirement, he was an avid world traveler with his wife, Rose. He was a adoring grandfather who would follow all the sports his grandchildren played. Robert was a passionate hunter, fisherman and golfer. He was previously a member of the Manchester Rod and Gun Club. He was also a member of the Southern Dutchess Country Club, which was like a second home to him. Robert was still working part-time in his retirement for Joseph Smith Funeral Home in Mahopac. He was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees and New York Jets. Robert played softball well into his 60s in the over 35 Beacon League.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his son, Robert A. Rutigliano and his wife, Theresa; his daughter, Rina Rutigliano-Shuman and her companion, Gary Joseph; his grandchildren, Vanessa and Robert N. Rutigliano and Blake and Alec Shuman; his great grandchild, Leo Shuman; his brother, Frederick Rutigliano and his wife, Judy; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, July 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. Entombment will be private and at the convenience of the family at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill.
Memorial donations in memory of Robert may be made to the at Castle Point, Chapter 144, PO Box 121, Wappingers Falls, New York 12590.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 19, 2019