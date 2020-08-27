Robert J. Werlau
New Paltz - Robert J. Werlau, 86, of New Paltz, New York, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Woodland Pond in New Paltz.
Born October 29, 1933 in Lagrangeville, New York, he was the son of the late John and Edith (Townsend) Werlau.
On April 5, 2008 at St. Peter's Church in Kingston New York, he married Marylou Lamb.
Bob was a Manager in Switched Services for NYNEX in Poughkeepsie until his retirement in 1990. He was an avid golfer and after he retired, he worked part time at Apple Greens Golf Course.
Bob was a life member and past Commander of EMS in the Modena Fire Department. He was a past member of Esopus Fire Department and Captain of the South Salem Fire Department. He was a former member of the West Esopus Land Owners Association. Bob was very active in the community, being a member of the planning board, zoning board and Modena Rural Cemetery. He was one of the founding members of Council #9165 Knights of Columbus. Bob also volunteered as a softball coach for the Wallkill School District, and he was the 2005 Town of Plattekill Citizen of the Year.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marylou Werlau; his children, Robert Werlau, Jr. and his wife, Karen of Newburgh, NY, Stephanie Welch and her husband, William of Esopus, NY, James Werlau and his wife, Teresa of Clayton, NC, Elizabeth "Libbie" Werlau and her husband, Glen Botto of Marlboro, NY, John Werlau of Modena, NY; his brother, Glenn Werlau and his wife, Christel of Paterson, NY; his sister, Carole Kile and her husband, Austin of AZ; his grandchildren, Sean Werlau and his wife, Catherine of Poughkeepsie, NY, Victoria LaCasse and her husband, Jourdan of Wappingers Falls, NY, William P. Welch, Jr. and his wife, Corinne of Highland, NY, Craig Welch and his wife, Heather of Highland, NY, Timothy Werlau and his wife, Chelsea of Durham, NC, Trisha Gorski and her husband, Steven of VA and Terence Werlau of NC; many great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Robert was also predeceased by his two former wives, Barbara Huth and Joan Werlau.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 S. Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, New York 12561. Due to Covid restrictions, attendance is limited.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the next day, Thursday September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, 1250 Route 32, Plattekill, New York 12568, followed by The Rite of Committal at Modena Rural Cemetery, Route 32 Modena, New York.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations in Bob's name be made to the Modena Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 73 Modena, New York 12548 or to the charity of your choice
.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Woodland Pond Health Center and the Physical Therapy Department for their care and compassion during Bob's time there.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Bob's family with the arrangements.