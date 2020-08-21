Robert James Griffin Jr.
Poughkeepsie - Robert James Griffin Jr. (affectionately known as 'Bob' or 'Griff'), 67, a long-time area resident, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at home.
Born July 21, 1953 in West Point, he was the son of the late Robert James Griffin Sr. and Rose Griffin Way.
After graduating from F.D. Roosevelt High School, Bob worked for the New York State Bridge Authority on the Mid-Hudson Bridge until he had to retire due to his health.
"Griff" was an avid hunter. When he was not enjoying the outdoors, he could often be found watching home improvement shows or old western movies. Griff also loved Nascar, the New York Giants, and the Yankees.
Bob is survived by his two children, Joshua Michael Griffin, of Hye Park, and Rebecca Johnson, and her husband, Michael, of Staatsburg; three grandchildren, Joshua Griffin Jr. Alijah Johnson, Jaelynn Johnson.
He is also survived by his four siblings, Debbie Sackett of Hyde Park, Douglas Griffin of Pleasant Valley, Guy Griffin of Hyde Park, and Linda Richard and her husband, Thomas, of Salt Point; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, George Griffin.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 25th, from 5 to 7pm at Sweet's Funeral Home, 4365 Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.