|
|
Robert James Sears, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in his 94th year.
A devout Catholic all of his life, he taught his children how to live and love their faith. Bob was a member of St. Martin De Porres Parish, Poughkeepsie.
He was born in Poughkeepsie on November 8, 1925 to Anson and Mary Hines Sears. Bob graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1943 and at the age of 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in the Asian Pacific Campaign as a staff sergeant during World War II.
After proudly serving his country, Bob was employed with the Sheet Metal Workers Union #38 from 1952-1988, working mostly as a foreman for Shaker, Travis and Quinn, Poughkeepsie.
Known by some as "The Original Republican" Bob served as a member of the Town of Lagrange Republican Committee and as a Dutchess County Legislature from 1978-1979 and again from 1994-2007. He served as their Assistant Majority Leader for 4 of those years. Bob loved serving his constituents and did so with grace and professionalism. He was a steadfast politician who cherished every minute of his tenure.
He was active in many local organizations such as the Lagrange Lions Club, the Knights of Columbus, and the Lagrange VFW. He was also an avid golfer, gardener and enjoyed playing cards with his friends.
Bob married the girl from the Bronx, Maureen O'Brien at St. Philip Neri Church, Bronx NY, on October 8, 1968. His favorite saying..."You can take the girl out of the Bronx but not the Bronx out of the girl" They loved each other for 51 years.
His other love was his 4 girls, Judy Larson, Poughkeepsie, Kathy Sears, Spokane, Washington, Jean Anne, Poughkeepsie (Robert Wells) and Carolyn, Shelton, CT. (John Scali)
He was grandfather to 12 grandchildren whom he adored and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister Mary Sears Budai, brother, William Sears and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by 2 brothers, his first wife Zoe Sears and his grandson, Peter Beck.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Miller and Sons Funeral Home, Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY. 12603. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Martin De Porres Church on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020