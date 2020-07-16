Robert (Bob) Jarmick
Robert (Bob) Jarmick, 92, died in Hospice Care at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home, Clifton Park, New York.
Born in Orange, New Jersey, Bob was the son of the late John and Gertrude Jarmick, and the husband for 66 years of the late Augusta (Gussie) Wright Jarmick (March 14, 1929 to March 18, 2018). An only child, he was raised in East Orange, New Jersey, resided with wife, Gussie, in Bloomfield, NJ, and then for 29 years in Poughkeepsie, NY prior to moving to Troy 5 years ago. He graduated from Seton Hall Prep, served in the US Naval Reserve from 1947 to 1955 and received his Master's in Electrical Engineering from Newark College of Engineering (now New Jersey Institute of Technology) in 1952.
Bob worked as an Electrical Engineer at Tung Sol in Newark, New Jersey, and 30 years at IBM, in the Poughkeepsie, NY area, where he retired in 1992. Bob also studied at Dunwoodie Seminary and became an ordained deacon on May 18, 1988 in the Roman Catholic Church, receiving a Certificate of Appreciation from Cardinal Dolan for his diaconate services. He remained active in the church and church ministry for his entire life. After retirement, he also served as adjunct faculty at Marist and Mt. St. Mary's Colleges. When residing at Beechwood Senior Living in Troy NY, he was member of the Dining Committee, and formed and chaired the Interfaith Committee, bringing religious services to the Assisted Living and Nursing Groups at the St. Peter Eddy Campus
Survivors include his children: Robert Jarmick (Polly Zetterberg), Christopher Jarmick (LeJene Normann), Jacqueline Morlando (Christopher Thomas), and Jennifer (Louis) Marchese, former daughter-in-law Azi Jarmick, ten grandchildren; Martin (Stephanie) Jarmick, James (Lindsay) Zetterberg, Frances Jarmick, Natasha (Doug) Elwin, Natalia (Justin) Jarmick, Christina (Remy) Goldstein, Nathan and James Morlando, Anthony and Julianna Marchese, & two great grandchildren; Desmond Zetterberg and Pearl Jarmick; sisters-in-law; Charon Varcoe, Estelle Donovan, Adelaide Wright, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Mass, in person or via live stream, at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy NY on 7/23/20, 12 PM EST. (website: OLVOLS.ORG
).
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Robert E. Jarmick to Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Avenue, Troy, NY 12180, or St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie NY 12603.