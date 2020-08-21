Robert Joseph Deshong
Robert Joseph Deshong, formerly of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida. He was 71 years old.
Before becoming a respected and accomplished stockbroker, Robert devoted himself to his country by serving in the Army and in the Vietnam War.
Deshong was a Managing Partner at Alex Brown and Sons in Poughkeepsie and Fishkill, NY. He later became the Manager of their Palm Beach, FL office. He later joined Oppenheimer and Co.in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and retired in 2014. Deshong served in countless philanthropic leadership roles. As the longest serving board member of the Poughkeepsie Area Chamber of Commerce, Deshong became the Chairman of their Board and was also the Chairman of the Breakfast Committee. Deshong also served as Chairman of the Board for multiple other philanthropic and community organizations including: the Dutchess County Arts Council, the Exchange Club of Southern Dutchess, the Task Force for Child Protection, as board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dutchess County and as Chairman of the Board for the New York State Chapter Exchange Club where he was the recipient of the 1993 Meritorious Award and was presented with an American Flag flown over the White House in his honor.
Of all his accomplishments, Deshong's greatest achievement was his longtime marriage to the love of his life Patricia Anne (Davis) Deshong and was a tireless supporter of her work serving as the President of Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch in Jupiter, FL.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Deshong, their beloved dogs, Sandy and Louie, his sister Maureen Patterson (Don), Sister in law Sherry Deshong nieces and nephews Brian Deshong (Angela), Michael Deshong (Lenora), Kevin Smith (Jean), Kelly Silverman (Andy) and a great- uncle to several great-nieces. He is preceded in death by his brother Edward Deshong.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's honor to Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch. www.FurryFriendsAdoption.org/donate