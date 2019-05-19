|
Forever in our Hearts
Robert Joseph Pisanelli
10/13/1973 - 5/7/2019
Robert Pisanelli passed away after a long illness at Hospice Hospital House in North Carolina. Robert was the son of Joseph and Lorraine Pisanelli of Hopewell Junction, New York. He loved to cook, fish, hunt & golf. He will be greatly missed by his entire family. Gone are the days we used to share. But in our hearts you're always there… I love you -Mom.
Loving you always. Forgetting you never....
Your children - Mercedes, Nicholas, Dominick and Vincent.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019