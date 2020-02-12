|
Robert K. "Dupes" Flederbach
Holly Springs, NC - Robert K. "Dupes" Flederbach, 88. A 23 year resident of Holly Springs, NC and formerly of Pleasant Valley, NY, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, NC. Mr. Flederbach was born February 25, 1931, in Johnson City, NY to Edward and Antoinetta Flederbach. He married Phyllis M. Brown in Johnson City, NY on May 28, 1955.
Mr. Flederbach served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on November 28, 1953. He worked at IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY for 27 years and retired in 1991. He volunteered at WakeMed Hospital in Cary, NC for over 13 years.
He was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis on August 14, 1999, his brothers Bernard and Frederick Flederbach and sister Madeline Hoeflein. He is survived by his sister, Mary Bridge, of Endwell, NY. He is also survived by his 5 children; JoMarie Flederbach-Taglienti of Highland, NY, David and Sheryl Flederbach of Holly Springs, NC, William and Rose Flederbach of Raleigh, NC, Theresa and Kenneth Crusie of Beacon, NY, Mary and Rocco DeStefano of Germantown, NY. He was also the proud and beloved grandfather of 9 grandchildren; Alicia, Kristin, Kala, Matthew, Gregory, Joseph, Paige, Ashley and Steven. He enjoyed attending their school and sporting events. His car was affectionately known as "Grandpa's Taxi".
He enjoyed and took pride working in his yard, tending to his flowers and feeding his many bird friends. Most weekends you would find him watching sports with his sons. Every fall he would look forward to the drive up north to spend time with his daughters and their families. His visit wouldn't be complete if he didn't stop at the apple orchards to get his cider, pick apples and most importantly to eat apple cider donuts.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 8:30am-9:30am, at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Wednesday, from St. Mary's Catholic Church, 231 Church St., Poughkeepsie, NY at 10:00am. Burial will follow immediately at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (http://giftfunds.stjude.org/RobertKFlederbach) or Transitions LifeCare (https://transitionslifecare.org/donate).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020