Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kimbark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kimbark Jr.


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Robert Kimbark Jr. Obituary
Robert Kimbark, Jr.

Glens Falls - Robert W. Kimbark, Jr., 53, a resident of Glens Falls and previously of Hopewell Junction, died on Easter morning April 21, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on October 4, 1965 in Cold Spring, Robert was the son of Barbara (Kimbark) Boers and Robert Kimbark, Sr.

Up until his illness, he was a laborer at Commonwealth Plywood in Whitehall.

Survivors include his partner, Kelly Dewall; his parents, Barbara (Kimbark) Boers of Fishkill and Robert Kimbark and his wife Sharon of North Carolina; Kelly's children, both of whom he considered his own, Zach and Kate Dewall; his sister, Melissa (Drake) Messina and her husband Richard of Marlboro; and his niece and nephew, Haley and Matthew Drake.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:30am at the funeral home followed by burial at Hopewell Cemetery.

Please visit Robert's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now