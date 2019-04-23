Robert Kimbark, Jr.



Glens Falls - Robert W. Kimbark, Jr., 53, a resident of Glens Falls and previously of Hopewell Junction, died on Easter morning April 21, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born on October 4, 1965 in Cold Spring, Robert was the son of Barbara (Kimbark) Boers and Robert Kimbark, Sr.



Up until his illness, he was a laborer at Commonwealth Plywood in Whitehall.



Survivors include his partner, Kelly Dewall; his parents, Barbara (Kimbark) Boers of Fishkill and Robert Kimbark and his wife Sharon of North Carolina; Kelly's children, both of whom he considered his own, Zach and Kate Dewall; his sister, Melissa (Drake) Messina and her husband Richard of Marlboro; and his niece and nephew, Haley and Matthew Drake.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:30am at the funeral home followed by burial at Hopewell Cemetery.



Please visit Robert's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 23, 2019