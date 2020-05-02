|
Robert L. Close
Poughkeepsie, New York - Robert L. Close, 89, a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Born December 27, 1930 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of Viola Traudt and Ralph Milton Close.
Robert married Pauline Straszewski on April 20, 1991 who predeceased him in November 2015.
Robert enlisted in the United States Army in 1951 and served active duty in the Korean War.
After leaving the military he worked as a union roofer before joining IBM Poughkeepsie where he retired after 27 years.
Robert is survived by his daughter Daphne and her husband Joel Sozanski of New Paltz , his daughter Suzanne and husband Mark Twitchell of Hyde Park, his stepsons Leon (Buddy) and Susan Straszewski of Port St Lucie, Fl. and Robert A. Straszewski of Auston TX.
Also surviving are his grandchildren Ciara, Jaelyn, Adam, Heidi, Danielle, Robin, Richard, Tyler, Cain, Aleena and great grandchildren Liam, Silas, and Sophia.
He is also survived by a sister Elizabeth Ashton and niece Sharon Amoia, of Newburgh and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son Jeffrey Close, his daughter Pamela Close, his brothers Howard and Glenn Close, sisters Muriel, Gloria, and Jeanette.
Robert loved to dance and was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge #904, American Legion Post #1302, the Polish American Club, and the Poughkeepsie Elks BPOE 275.
Robert enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He was well loved and touched the hearts of many. He will be greatly missed.
Due to the underlying circumstance services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
There will be a Celebration of Robert's Life at a later date to be announced.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle funeral home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie NY 12603.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020